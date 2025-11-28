Seahawks' George Holani: Ruled out for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holani (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Holani didn't practice this week and is a candidate for injured reserve after he was injured against Tennessee last Sunday. Rashid Shaheed and Cody White will likely continue to handle kickoff-return duties for the Seahawks.
