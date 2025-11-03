Holani rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Commanders. He also returned two kicks for 29 yards.

Holani carried the ball for the first time since Week 3, as the Seahawks got out to a convincing lead early. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet will continue to handle a bulk of the workload as long as they're healthy, while Holani should mostly stick to special teams in typical game scripts.