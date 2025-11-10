Holani rushed seven times for 31 yards and a touchdown in the 44-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Holani typically stays out of the offensive rotation, as he has played more than three offensive snaps just one other time this year, but the blowout nature of this game meant he handled 11 snaps, scoring his first regular-season touchdown in the process. The 25-year-old running back should revert to a special-teams role in Week 11 versus the Rams.