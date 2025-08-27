Holani was named the No. 3 running back after the Seahawks waived Damien Martinez on Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

An undrafted free agent in 2024, Holani was far from a roster lock after suiting suited up in just five games during his rookie season before the Seahawks selected Martinez in the seventh round. Holani earned his spot during a short but definitive preseason, as he rushed 12 times for 110 yards (9.2 YPC) and a touchdown while mixing in on the kick return. The Boise State product carries little fantasy value as long as Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are healthy, but Holani's a fine stash in deeper dynasty leagues due to Walker's injury history.