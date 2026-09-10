Holani rushed eight times for 29 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Seahawks' 13-10 win over the Patriots on Wednesday.

The change-of-pace back ironically logged just two fewer carries than lead runner Jadarian Price, while also being a complete non-factor as a pass catcher. Holani ran reasonably well against a tough Patriots front, and his carry total served as the second-highest tally of his career. Holani should continue to see 8-to-10 touches per game as a complementary option while Zach Charbonnet (knee) remains on the PUP list.