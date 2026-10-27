Holani turned five carries into 11 yards and caught one of two passes for 12 yards during the Seahawks' 20-3 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

All five of Holani's carries came in the first half, but he didn't record a rush over the final two quarters as Emanuel Wilson dominated the Seahawks' backfield to finish with 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Holani has logged five carries in three of his last four games, but he would likely be demoted to RB3 duties against the Bears in Week 8 if Zach Charbonnet (knee) is cleared play in that contest.