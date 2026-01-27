Holani rushed three times for four yards and caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Holani's return from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 12 came just in time, as Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the team's divisional-round win over the 49ers. Thus, Holani served as the No. 2 running back behind Kenneth Walker and handled a 34 percent snap share. The second-year running back out of Boise State previously handled kick-return duties, too, but the Seahawks traded for Rashid Shaheed, who has that job locked down heading into the Super Bowl versus the Patriots.