Holani carried once for nine yards and failed to haul in his lone target in Monday's 34-17 loss to the Bears. He also returned six kickoffs for 144 yards.

With the Seahawks clearing Zach Charbonnet (knee) to make his season debut and with Jadarian Price (chest) coming off injured reserve, Holani predictably saw his playing time out of the backfield take a hit. He was on the field for just 11 of the Seahawks' 63 offensive snaps, with his season-low 17 percent snap share placing him comfortably behind Price (48 percent) and Charbonnet (37 percent) but ahead of Emanuel Wilson (zero snaps). For the first time all season, Holani was called upon to serve as the Seahawks' primary kickoff returner, as Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Velus Jones (hamstring) were inactive Monday.