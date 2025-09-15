Seahawks' George Holani: Sticking to special teams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holani returned five kicks for 133 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.
Holani hasn't played an offensive snap through two weeks, but he continues to make an impact on special teams. As long as Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are healthy, Holani's role should remain the same.
More News
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Secures No. 3 job•
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Breaks off long run•
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Strengthens case for roster spot•
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Competing for No. 3 job•
-
Seahawks' George Holani: Signed to Seattle's active roster•
-
George Holani: Reverts to practice squad•