Seahawks' George Holani: Sticks to special teams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holani returned three kicks for 74 yards in Thursday's 23-20 win over the Cardinals.
Holani didn't play at all on offense with both Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet in the lineup. Unless one of the two top running backs gets hurt, Holani's usage should remain strictly on special teams moving forward.
