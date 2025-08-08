Holani rushed seven times for 61 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for 20 yards in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Raiders.

Holani made the most of his opportunity as the starter Thursday with the Seahawks resting numerous key offensive contributors, including running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Holani's production came in just two drives of action, the second of which he capped with a 24-yard rushing touchdown. The second-year pro seems to have the early edge in the competition for the third spot on the depth chart over rookie seventh-round pick Damien Martinez, who mustered only 25 scrimmage yards on eight touches Thursday. Holani will look to keep building momentum in Seattle's second preseason game, Aug. 15 against the Chiefs.