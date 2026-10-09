Holani (ribs/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

A rib injury limited Holani's practice participation all week, and he's now working through a knee issue that popped up on Friday's injury report. Emanuel Wilson has stepped into the RB1 role in the absence of Jadarian Price (chest, IR), and if Holani is not cleared to play, then Velus Jones and Robert Henry would be in line for larger rotational roles out of the backfield behind Wilson.