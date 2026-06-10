Seahawks' George Holani: Taking most of the first-team reps

Holani has often been the first running back through the rotation at Seattle's OTAs, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

With Kenneth Walker in Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet (knee) recovering from late-February ACL surgery, Holani is the veteran holdover in Seattle's backfield. First-round pick Jadarian Price is a clear favorite to lead the team in carries come Week 1, but it sounds like Holani is getting more snaps with the starters during the offseason program. Meanwhile, free-agent signing Emanuel Wilson reportedly is getting a lot of his work with the third-string offense. Holani, a 2024 UDFA, is still a long shot for mainstream fantasy value, but he's at least earning a spot on deep-sleeper lists and generating some interest as an end-game pick for best ball.