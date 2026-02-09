Holani rushed twice for six yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 29-13 Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

As expected, Kenneth Walker dominated the backfield, racking up 161 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches, but Holani was effective in his limited action. The second-year back out of Boise State finished the season with 27 carries for 83 yards (3.1 YPC) and a touchdown and six receptions for 49 yards through 13 games, including the postseason. With Rashid Shaheed on board, Holani's return duties evaporated in the second half, so he'll likely need to battle for a roster spot in 2026 regardless of the status of Zach Charbonnet (torn ACL).