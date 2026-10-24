Holani is slated to remain Seattle's No. 2 running back Sunday against Kansas City, as Zach Charbonnet (knee) has been ruled out for the contest, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Charbonnet was activated from the PUP list Thursday and practiced in full all week, but he's not quite ready to make his return from a torn ACL. As such, Holani will log another week as the Seahawks' backup running back behind Emanuel Wilson. That role hasn't led to much production, as Holani has tallied just 97 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries through six games this season, though he's also registered an 11-76-0 receiving line. Should Charbonnet return Week 8 versus Chicago, Holani seems likely to see his opportunities decrease.