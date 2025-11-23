Holani (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Holani sustained the injury in the first half, which has been deemed too severe by medical staff for him to return to Sunday's game. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet will be the two Seahawks running backs the rest of the way, and with Holani out and Dareke Young (quadriceps) on injured reserve, wide receivers Cody White and Rashid Shaheed should handle return duties on kickoffs.