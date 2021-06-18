Coach Pete Carroll, when asked about a potential breakout candidate for 2021, named Everett on Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Per Liz Matthews of USA Today, Carroll indicated that Everett has brought some added speed and route running ability to the position the Seahawks have been lacking. Everett will have to contend with Will Dissly for reps at tight end but will likely be the favorite to stay on the field in single tight end sets given the team's investment in him this offseason.