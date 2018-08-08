Seahawks' Gerald Holmes: Inks deal with Seahawks
Holmes signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Holmes still projects as a long shot to make the final roster, but should he shine on special teams there might be a spot for him. Holmes tallied 1,302 yards on 295 attempts during his time at Michigan State.
