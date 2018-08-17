Seahawks' Gerald Holmes: Suffers concussion
Holmes is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game after suffering a concussion, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
The Seahawks has dealt with a couple injuries to the running back position, and Holmes' concussion appears to be what led to the signing of Justin Stockton. Holmes will likely be out several days, and the injury could be a big hit to what was already a slim chance for the tailback to make the final roster.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...