Seahawks' Gerald Holmes: Suffers concussion

Holmes is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game after suffering a concussion, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The Seahawks has dealt with a couple injuries to the running back position, and Holmes' concussion appears to be what led to the signing of Justin Stockton. Holmes will likely be out several days, and the injury could be a big hit to what was already a slim chance for the tailback to make the final roster.