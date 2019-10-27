Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Active as expected
Ifedi (groin) will play in Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Ifedi logged full practice sessions from Wednesday on, so this news isn't quite surprising. Now that the 24-year-old is officially ready for Week 8, he's expected to get the start at right tackle.
