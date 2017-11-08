Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Full go Tuesday
Ifedi (finger) was a full participant at Tuesday's walk-through, John Doyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
The Seahawks held Ifedi out of Monday's walk-through, but it appears they were just being cautious. He appears on track to play Thursday against the Cardinals assuming he avoids a setback.
More News
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Returns to practice•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Will return to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Misses two practices after altercation•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Favorite for right tackle job•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Suffers high-ankle sprain Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Returns to Saturday's game•
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.