Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Misses two practices after altercation
Ifedi has not been at practice Friday or Saturday after he was on the receiving end of a sucker punch from defensive end Frank Clark, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.
The Seahawks have kept a tight lid on the aftermath of the incident but both Ifedi and Clark have not practiced the last two days. We'll wait for head coach Pete Carroll to update reporters Monday.
