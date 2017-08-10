Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Returns to practice
Ifedi (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Liz Mathews of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Ifedi sustained minor injuries during last week's scuffle with Frank Clark but appears good to go moving forward.
More News
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Will return to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Misses two practices after altercation•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Favorite for right tackle job•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Suffers high-ankle sprain Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Returns to Saturday's game•
-
Seahawks' Germain Ifedi: Suffers ankle injury Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...