Head coach Pete Carroll indicated Monday that Ifedi (undisclosed) will return to full participation at Wednesday's, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Ifedi was sidelined at practice over the weekend after being on the receiving end of a sucker punch from teammate Frank Clark. As expected, the Seahawks have kept a tight lid on the situation, and have opted to handle it in-house. There is nothing to indicate Ifedi will not return at full-strength Wednesday.