Seattle elevated Igwebuike from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With both Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) listed as questionable for Week 14, the Seahawks saw fit to activate Igwebuike to add some depth at running back. He took 18 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown with Detroit in 2021, adding seven receptions for 60 yards on 10 targets.