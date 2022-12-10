Seattle elevated Igwebuike from its practice squad Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With both Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, the Seahawks will bring aboard Igwebuike to add some depth at running back. The transaction likely indicates that the Seahawks are anticipating at least one of Walker or Dallas to be inactive. If that's the case, Igwebuike would likely dress Sunday, though he may only be in store for a limited role. During the 2021 season, Igwebuike took 18 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown and added seven receptions for 60 yards on 10 targets.