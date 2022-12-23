The Seahawks elevated Igwebuike to the active roster from the practice squad Friday ahead of Saturday's matchup against Kansas City, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Igwebuike has been elevated to the active roster for a third straight week. He played primarily on special teams in his first two appearances and figures to garner a similar role in Week 16.
