Igwebuike rushed three times for four yards and caught his lone target for three yards over five regular-season games in 2022.
Igwebuike was called up from the practice squad after a slew of injuries to Seattle's backfield. While Igwebuike barely played on offense, he was solid as a kick returner with 308 yards on 11 returns, including a 50-yard return. Igwebuike will aim to make it on a roster in 2023 with his special-teams skills.
