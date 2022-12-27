Igwebuike was signed to the Seahawks' active roster Monday.

Igwebuike first reverted to the practice squad, but then was signed immediately off it. The 28-year-old has played 51 special teams snaps with the Seahawks to date, and he now joins the active roster to likely act in a similar role. He's tallied 18 total carries in his career dating back to 2018.

