Igwebuike was signed to the Seahawks' active roster Monday.
Igwebuike first reverted to the practice squad, but then was signed immediately off it. The 28-year-old has played 51 special teams snaps with the Seahawks to date, and he now joins the active roster to likely act in a similar role. He's tallied 18 total carries in his career dating back to 2018.
