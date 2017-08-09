Play

Milhouse signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, John P. Boyle of the team's official site reports.

After going undrafted out of Campbell University last year, Milhouse has since spent time with the Giants and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders. Now with the Seahawks, he'll look to secure a job as a reserve defensive tackle.

