Olsen (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Olsen was listed as limited in Wednesday's session, so his return to practice without restrictions can be interpreted as a sign that he's fully on track for Sunday's game against the Rams. The veteran tight end has seen less than five targets in four consecutive games, and he hasn't scored since Week 1, giving him too low of a floor to warrant real consideration in most fantasy leagues.