Olsen failed to catch any of his four targets in Sunday's 37-27 win over the 49ers.

Olsen received two red-zone targets in the third quarter but couldn't secure either one. This was his second game without a reception this year, and he's recorded a 17-158-1 line through seven contests. Will Dissly surpassed him in snap count for the first time this season as well, recording a 63 percent snap share to Olsen's 54 percent. Olsen's snaps are more valuable for fantasy purposes because he rarely blocks, but he's not much more than a touchdown-dependent contributor at this point.