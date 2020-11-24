Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that he's hopeful Olsen (foot) will be ready to return from injured reserve in 4-to-6 weeks, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll acknowledged that 4-to-6 weeks could be "on the early end" of a projected return, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that ruptured plantar fascia Olsen sustained to his left foot in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Nov. 19 could sideline the tight end for 6-to-8 weeks. Regardless, the Seahawks aren't abandoning hope of Olsen playing again this season, which could be the 35-year-old's last in the NFL. In the meantime, Seattle is expected to turn to Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister to split most of the work at tight end.