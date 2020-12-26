The Seahawks activated Olsen (foot) from injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After spending more than a month on IR due to a fascia tear in his left foot, Olsen is slated to suit up for the first time since Week 11. His snap count remains to be seen, as he'll vie with Jacob Hollister and Will Dissly for snaps among Seahawks tight ends Sunday against the Rams. Prior to his injury, Olsen averaged a pedestrian 9.7 YPC and 6.4 YPT while scoring one TD on his 35 targets.
