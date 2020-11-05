Olsen didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Olsen has avoided any health concerns through the first seven games of his tenure in Seattle, but he notably dealt with serious right foot injuries each of the previous two seasons with the Panthers, limiting him to 23 appearances during that stretch. Consequently, his status bears monitoring as the week goes on to see if the Seahawks will be required to rely on their depth at tight end. Currently, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and Colby Parkinson are the team's healthy options at the position.