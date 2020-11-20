Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Olsen sustained a fascia tear injury in his left foot, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Carroll also said that Olsen's injury could be a rupture, but that he could have a shot at "a quick recovery." The veteran tight end missed seven games due to a similar issue in his left foot back with the Panthers in 2018. It remains to be seen how much time Olsen will miss this time around, or even whether he could return this season, but for the time being the Seahawks will roll with Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister at tight end.
