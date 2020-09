Olsen caught all four targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

With Will Dissly fully healthy from an Achilles injury, Olsen was still the clear No. 1 TE, playing 41 of 66 offensive snaps (66 percent) and leading the group in targets. All of Olsen's receptions went for 10 or fewer yards, so he may be just a touchdown-dependant fantasy asset, especially if Dissly starts cutting into his snap count now that he's proven his health.