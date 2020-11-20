Olsen will not return to Thursday's game against the Cardinals due to a foot injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Olsen suffered the non-contact injury midway through the fourth quarter, and he immediately signaled for medical attention. The veteran tight end was then carted to the locker room after being briefly examined in the medical tent. In Olsen's stead, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister will handle Seattle's tight end duties. He had two catches for 20 yards before being forced out Thursday.