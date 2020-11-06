Olsen (foot) fielded a limited practice workload Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The three-time Pro Bowl tight end has thus far dodged any inactive stints during his debut campaign with the Seahawks, suiting up for all seven of the team's contests while shouldering an average of 41.9 offensive snaps per game. Olsen having a foot injury re-emerge is certainly of concern, after he suffered a right foot fracture in Sept. 2017, and again ruptured the plantar fascia in the same foot in Dec. 2018. Improvement to his practice status Thursday provides relief for now, though the development should be met with cautious optimism given repeated issues with Olsen's foot.