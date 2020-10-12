Olsen caught his lone target for 20 yards in Sunday's 27-26 win over Minnesota.
A week after leading the team in targets, Olsen dropped to the bottom of the pecking order. Perhaps it was based on a tough matchup against the Vikings' athletic coverage linebackers. The veteran tight end has had an up-and-down start with his new club, totaling 15 receptions, 140 yards and a touchdown. The return of fellow tight end Will Dissly (who scored a touchdown tonight) could cut into Olsen's targets moving forward, but we will have to wait until after a Week 6 bye to see how the playing time divvies up.