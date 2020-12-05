Olsen (foot) is intent on returning to "finish this year," Pat Leonard of the New York Daily Newsreports.

After suffering a non-contact injury to his left foot during Week 12's win against the Cardinals, Olsen has been projected to miss up to eight weeks. This is not the first time the 35-year-old has had a foot injury re-emerge, but the veteran tight end remains adamant that he'll make a possible 2020 return. For the immediate future, Jacob Hollister, who caught two of his five targets during Monday's win over the Eagles, and Will Dissly will continue to take the majority of the snaps at tight end.