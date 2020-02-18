Seahawks' Greg Olsen: Inks deal with Seahawks

Olsen signed a one-year, $7 million contract that has $5.5 million guaranteed with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olsen was also talking with Buffalo and Washington, but he ultimately chose to head west with an opportunity to catch passes from future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson. The tight end will be 35 years old in March, and he's coming off a modest season where he caught 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns with a mix of inexperienced signal-callers under center. It looks like Olsen has something left in the tank, though, and Wilson will be a major boost to his fantasy value. He's in line for the No. 1 tight-end job, but Will Dissly (Achilles), who has played just 10 games over two NFL campaigns due to a pair of season-ending injuries, could push for that role once he's healthy.