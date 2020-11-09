Olsen caught two of three targets for 13 yards in the 44-34 loss to the Bills.

It's been tough sledding for Olsen, as he recorded just three receptions for 38 yards over the previous three games. Coach Pete Carroll opted to mix things up against the AFC opponent, and Jacob Hollister ended up playing 48 percent of the snaps compared to Olsen's 40 percent share. Will Dissly wasn't far behind at 32 percent. Hollister was by far the most productive, too, finishing with five receptions for 60 yards. This was the second time in as many games that Olsen finished second in the tight-end rotation, and his 19-171-1 line through eight games doesn't give him a stronghold on the No. 1 job.