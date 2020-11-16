Olsen caught two of four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams.

After finishing second in snap share among Seattle tight ends for two straight weeks, Olsen was back in charge, handling 48 of 67 snaps (72 percent) and finishing tied for second on the team in targets. He wasn't very productive, but both of his catches went for more than 10 yards and a first down on a day where Russell Wilson wasn't in peak form. And while he was back on top this week, keep in mind that Olsen, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister have all led the Seahawks in snap share in one of the past three games, so this could be just a one-game experience.