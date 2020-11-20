Olsen (foot), who suffered a ruptured plantar fascia to his left foot in Thursday's 28-21 win over the Cardinals, is expected to miss about six weeks to two months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wasn't willing to speculate on an initial timeline for Olsen's return after the veteran exited late in Thursday's win, but as anticipated, the 35-year-old tight end looks like he'll be forced to miss several games as a result of the injury. Foot concerns are nothing new for Olsen; he fractured his right foot in 2018 and ruptured the plantar fascia in the same foot later that same season before undergoing surgery. Olsen is fortunate in the sense that his latest injury is to the opposite foot, but he sounds like he'll need some extended time off for rest and rehab before potentially gearing up for a return late in the regular season or during the playoffs. While Olsen is sidelined, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister are expected to handle most of the reps at tight end.