Olsen (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Olsen was on the injury report last week with this foot injury but was able to play through it in Sunday's loss to the Bills. Perhaps that played into Jacob Hollister surpassing him in snap count and targets, but Olsen should be fine for this week's matchup against the Rams regardless. With fluctuating usage and a 19-171-1 line through eight games, Olsen isn't dependable in fantasy at this time.