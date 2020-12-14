Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Olsen (foot) is "challenging" to practice this week, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Olsen has missed three games since suffering a ruptured plantar fascia in his left foot in Week 10, meaning he's eligible to return from IR this week. Once he returns to practice, it will open his 21-day window to be activated from IR. Carroll said Olsen is "very positive and upbeat" about the prospect of getting back on the field soon, and there seems to be a good chance that the veteran tight end returns before the end of the regular season. In the meantime, Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister will continue to handle the bulk of the team's tight end reps.