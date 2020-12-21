Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Olsen (foot) "is returning this week," Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Carroll reeled in his own optimism by saying that Olsen needs to make it through the practice week first. Still, the 35-year-old tight end is determined to get back on the field to finish out what may be his last NFL season. He wasn't particularly productive before the injury, posting a 23-224-1 line over 10 games. And since he is recovering from a ruptured plantar fascia, it's possible that he doesn't get back to 100 percent. Olsen can be safely left of fantasy radars in standard formats as a result.
