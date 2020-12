Olsen was targeted twice and caught a 15-yard pass in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.

In his first game back from a four-game stint on IR, Olsen played just 12 of 63 snaps on offense. This sort of pitch count was to be expected after rehabbing -- possibly not in full -- a fascia tear in his left foot. It wouldn't be surprising if Olsen continues to work as the No. 3 tight end behind Jacob Hollister and Will Dissly in the season finale against San Francisco.