Olsen (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing fully Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Olsen received the green light to play after gradually increasing his activity throughout the week, as he sat out Wednesday's practice and logged a limited workout Thursday. While he should continue to start at tight end for the Seahawks, Olsen has fallen into more of a timeshare of late with Will Dissly. Over the past two games, Olsen has actually played three fewer snaps than Dissly (92 to 89) while turning in only two receptions for 18 yards on seven targets.